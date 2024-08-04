In a case of financial fraud, Basanti Pal, a resident of Newpara in Bongaigaon, has reported the theft of Rs 2,50,000 from her Punjab National Bank account. The funds were siphoned off through UPI transactions, despite Pal’s claims of not using any digital payment platforms such as ATM, Google Pay, or Phone Pay.

The scam, which has unfolded since July 18 of the previous year, involved a criminal network exploiting the UPI system to withdraw significant sums from Pal’s account. Authorities were alerted after Pal lodged an FIR at the North Bongaigaon police station, seeking justice for the unauthorized withdrawals.