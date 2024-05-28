Wahida Begum, a woman from Assam, and her 11-year-old son, Faiz Khan, who have been detained in Pakistan for over a year, are set to return to India on May 29.

The handover will occur at the Wagah border in Lahore, Pakistan, marking the end of their 18-month ordeal.

Begum and her son were held in Quetta Jail since November 2022 for lacking valid passports and visas. Their detention was first communicated to Wahida's family in Nagaon, Assam, via a phone call, followed by a legal notice from a Pakistani court.

The circumstances of their arrival in Quetta, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, remain unclear. Their release was expedited following efforts by advocate Santosh Kumar Suman and the involvement of Pakistan's Ministry of Interior.

Initially, Wahida’s family sought help from the Delhi High Court but was redirected to the Gauhati High Court due to jurisdictional issues.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court of India advised them to contact the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, leading to diplomatic negotiations between India and Pakistan.

In addition to Wahida and Faiz, three other Indian prisoners will be handed over at the Wagah border. They include Suraj Pal and Ramesh, detained in Lahore Jail, and Shabir Ahmed Dars, held in Malir Jail, Karachi.