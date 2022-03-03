An official on Wednesday said An Assamese woman working in a bakery filed a complaint against her two associates charging them of molesting her.

she expressed that the two men were debilitated to murder her and get her terminated from her job.

The lady charged her colleagues named Satish Sharma and Sanjay Chauhan with sexual harassment.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been enlisted under section354 (Molestation) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station against both the denounced who are "absconding now".

The woman on her complaint said that It happened on February 28, they began fighting with her and after that, they sexually harassed her but she was stunned when they not only threatened to kill her but also claimed to get her fired from the job.

At long last, she moved to the police and looked for activity against them.

Dinesh Yadav, Station House Officer of the Sadar police station said, they are looking into the matter and confirming the actualities.

"Action will be taken as per the law."

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