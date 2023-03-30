A 34-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly raped by a 'friend' in a car near Hero Honda chowk here, police said on March 30.

According to the woman, a private firm employee, she was in touch with the accused, Sandeep, for the past few days and had been talking to him on the phone.

On Monday, when she left her Sector 37 office, Sandeep, 40, offered to pick her up from Hero Honda chowk, police said.

"I sat in his car and after talking for some time, he raped me in the car and also threatened to kill me," the woman said in her complaint, according to police.

Also Read: Woman from Manipur accuses colleague of rape in hotel room in Delhi

Following her complaint, Sandeep, a resident of Jhajjar, was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 37 Police Station on Wednesday and arrested on Thursday.

"The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody," said Inspector Sunita, SHO, Sector 37 Police Station.

Earlier, a 20-year-old woman from Manipur filed a police complaint accusing her colleague of raping her twice in a hotel in the Civil Line area of the city. The accused has been identified as Karan, who worked as a post-team leader in a private company located in Sector 18, where the victim joined in March 2022.

The victim, in her complaint, stated that the accused had befriended her during her time at the company. On June 22, Karan allegedly called the woman to a hotel in Civil Line and raped her. He repeated the offense a few days later when he again took her to the same hotel, according to the complaint.

The victim approached the police, and based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Karan under Section 376 (2) N (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Line police station on March 17. Assistant Commissioner of Police (City) Rajender Dalal has stated that the police are verifying the facts, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law.