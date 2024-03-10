A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutally murdered in Darrang district of Assam. According to authorities, the victim, who worked as a daily wager at a brick kiln in Naodinga village, went missing on March 7.

Darrang Superintendent of Police, Prakash Sonowal said that upon receiving the report of the woman's disappearance, police launched a thorough investigation. Their efforts led to the discovery of the victim's lifeless body inside the smoke channel of the kiln on the following day.

Police mobilized to apprehend the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of two individuals believed to be involved in the heinous act.

"The perpetrators will be held accountable for their reprehensible actions," said Superintendent Sonowal.