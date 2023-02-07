An Assam woman who has been settled in Tripura for the last 12 years, sought CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's help to get her name enrolled in the Tripura electoral list.

Assam CM who is holding a massive campaign in the poll-bound state of Tripura assured the woman originally hailing from Charaideo district in Assam of helping her to get her name registered in the voters' list.

Speaking to the woman, Assam CM said, "Come to Charaideo and I will help you to sort the matter."

The Chief Minister also immediately took a picture of the woman's Aadhaar card on his mobile phone and assured her to help.

The woman claimed that she has been married to a man in Tripura for the last 12 years and even her children are enrolled in the voters' list but she failed to do so to date.

Also Read: BJP will never divide Tripura into two parts, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Giving assuring to the woman, the Assam CM said that nothing can be done now but post-election the matter will be resolved and she will be informed.

On the otherhand, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 7 exposed the truth about the meeting with the TIPRA Motha chairman over the alliance and informed that BJP will not work to divide Tripura into two parts.

While addressing a campaign for BJP in Tripura, Sarma who is also NEDA convener said, “Praydot Kishore Manikya Debbarma meet me and held a meeting in Guwahati and in Delhi asking to give him Greater Tipraland so that he will come in an understanding with BJP. Then I said Greater Tipraland is not possible but we will work for the development of the masses and for their right and you can’t divide Tripura into two parts. But he insisted and stick to his point”.

Further Assam CM claimed that he has told Pradyot will not let him divide Tripura into two parts.