Assam woman seeks police action against husband over alleged multiple marriages

Serious allegations of multiple marriages and possible human trafficking have surfaced against a man in Assam’s Kaliabor area, with a woman, reportedly his fourth wife, lodging a complaint at the Shalna Police Outpost.

The accused, identified as Nur Mohammad, has allegedly lured several young women into relationships by professing love and subsequently subjected them to exploitation. According to allegations, he lived with the women for a period before allegedly taking them to other states and selling them.

Sources familiar with the matter have alleged that Mohammad already has four wives and children and recently became involved with another young woman. The allegations have raised concerns over a possible pattern of exploitation involving multiple women.

The complainant, who is reportedly Mohammad’s fourth wife and the mother of two children, approached the Shalna Police Outpost in Kaliabor seeking action in the matter.

Family members of the woman have alleged that despite the complaint, they have not received a satisfactory response from the police even four days after the incident.

Police action and the outcome of the complaint are awaited. If established, the allegations could attract provisions relating to trafficking, exploitation and other offences under applicable law.