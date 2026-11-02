A woman climbing atop a pillar of the old Dikhow Bridge in Assam's Sivasagar district and dancing in an unusual manner triggered concern among local residents and onlookers.

According to reports, the woman climbed to the top of one of the bridge's pillars, where she was seen dancing. The incident drew the attention of people in the area, with eyewitnesses expressing concern over her actions.

The reason behind the woman's behaviour remains unclear. Some eyewitnesses speculated that she might be experiencing a mental health issue, but there has been no official confirmation regarding her condition.

The incident caused a stir in the area, drawing the attention of local residents and passersby.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident remain awaited.