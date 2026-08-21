Assam: Woman seriously injured after alleged knife attack by husband in Nagaon’s Dhing

A sensational incident of stabbing was reported from Dhing in Nagaon district late night of August 20, where a woman was allegedly attacked by her husband.

The injured woman has been identified as Dipika Das, a resident of No. 2 Biltia in Dhing. She reportedly sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Nagaon in critical condition for medical treatment.

According to preliminary information, Dipika was allegedly attacked from behind with a knife by her husband, Nabin Das, following an argument over food. The husband had reportedly bought meat, and an altercation allegedly broke out after Dipika did not cook it.

Police have detained Nabin Das and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Dipika is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.