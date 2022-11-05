A sensational case of young women from Assam being lured to other states and hired for sexual abuse has come to light in Golaghat district.

On Friday, November 5, one such young woman from Assam who was trafficked by a ring of traffickers, fortunately, managed to return from Haryana.

Five months ago, Sanjeev Jagram, a man from Haryana, married a woman who hails from a poor family in the Bogijan area of the Golaghat district. But ever since she arrived in Haryana, the woman has been facing sexual abuse.

Husband Sanjeev Jagram and two of her brother-in-laws started sexually abusing the girl daily.

As a result, the young woman was physically and mentally shattered. But in the end, the young woman managed to bring her husband Sanjeev and his brother to Assam, on the pretext of providing decent employment in Assam.

On the night of November 4, two Haryana men along with the young woman arrived in front of Golaghat civil hospital. However, when he was about to hire a car from Golaghat town to Bogijan, a taxi driver came to know about the incident.

Later, on the basis of the information from the taxi driver, the police rescued the girl and detained the two men from Haryana, Sanjeev Jagram and Vijay Jagram. At present, the Golaghat police have handed over the girl to her family members after a medical examination and are interrogating the two accused.

It needs mention here, an operation was carried out by the Majdia police of Sarthebari on November 1, wherein a teenage girl was rescued from Haryana.

Notably the victim was sold for Rs 1.20 lakh. On the other hand, two people from Haryana have been arrested in connection with the purchase of the girl. The two detainees have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Speaking to the media the accused confessed to the crime and said that the teenage girl was again sold to another man.

Notably, the women trafficking racket targets teenage girls from poor families in the area. A year ago, a teenage girl was allegedly abducted and sold in Haryana for lakhs of rupees.

The incident came to light recently in a probe by the Majdia police of the Barpeta district.