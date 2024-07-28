A 21-year-old woman from Assam was brutally stabbed to death in her residence in Delhi’s Dwarka on Saturday evening. The victim, identified as Sneha Nath Choudhary, hailed from Chhibila Bacchiya in Silchar city, Assam.

The Delhi Police received an emergency call reporting an attempted murder. Upon reaching the scene, they found Sneha lying unconscious on the floor. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The accused, identified only as Raj, was apprehended in an injured condition. According to the police, Sneha and Raj knew each other and had recently been involved in several disputes. On the day of the incident, Raj reportedly went to Sneha’s residence and attacked her with a knife. During the struggle, he sustained a hand injury.