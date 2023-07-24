A 36-year-old woman was arrested on July 23 by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a heated argument.

The woman identified as Junti Das got into a heated argument with her boyfriend, identified as Jogesh (35). Jintu in a fit of rage stabbed the victim, Jogesh, causing him to bleed profusely. The neighbours then rushed Jogesh to St John’s Hospital, where the doctors confirmed the victim’s condition as critical. Both Jogesh and Junti hail from Assam.

As per sources, Junti Das was living with her 16-year-old daughter Jigani after divorcing her husband three years ago. She was working at a daycare centre when she met Jogesh, a watchman through a friend in 2021. The duo were in a relationship for two years.

Sources further suggest that the duo began quarrelling often with Junti accusing Jogesh of avoiding her while he began seeing other woman.

After the incident, Junti tried to flee to Assam, but was nabbed by the police from her relatives’ house in Wilson Garden.