Assam woman survives venomous snakebite after receiving 22 doses of anti-venom

A 45-year-old woman was successfully treated after being bitten by a Cobra while working in her vegetable garden in Chandra village of Assam’s Boko area.

The woman, identified as Khairun Bibi, was rushed to the Boko Primary Health Centre following the snakebite. Senior physician Dr Homen Nath provided immediate medical care and initiated anti-venom treatment.

According to hospital sources, Bibi received 22 doses of anti-venom injections during her treatment. Her condition subsequently stabilised, and doctors have declared her out of danger.

Dr Nath stressed the importance of seeking immediate medical attention following a snakebite, warning that delays in treatment could have serious consequences.

He also urged people to avoid relying on traditional remedies and instead take snakebite victims to the nearest health facility without delay.

The incident highlights the importance of timely access to medical care and anti-venom treatment in cases of venomous snakebite