A 23-year-old woman burst with anger and challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's government in Golakganj for apprehending her husband and father in a child marriage case under Dhubri district.

Khatun, reached the police station and expressed her anger, and threatened to commit suicide if her husband and father were not released.

''Why Himanta Biswa Sharma apprehended my husband? Who has given the right to Sharma to do so? I will go to the campus in court and commit suicide if my husband and father won't get released today itself from the lock-up,'' the woman said while speaking to reporters over the matter.

The woman identified as Afroza Khatun claimed that she was married at the of 19, while she was born in 1999.

"I will commit suicide if I don't find my husband and father. I need my husband and father back as soon as possible, I was born in 1999 my marriage took place in 2018, I am an adult,'' she claimed.

Later, the woman fainted and fell on the ground when her husband and father were taken to a court by the police.

It is to be noted that ever since the police have started nabbing those involved in child marriage, it has triggered a backlash in various parts of the district.

Meanwhile, as per Assam Police, a total of 2170 have been arrested so far in connection to cases of child marriage in the state.

''The figures of the arrest in Child Marriage cases have risen. Till this morning, the police have apprehended 2,170 persons across the state and it will increase further,'' said Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan.

On February 4, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh had informed that as many as 4,074 cases were registered at different police stations across the state.

With regard to these cases, a total of 2,044 arrests have been made, the Assam DGP informed.

Also read: Assam: 2,170 arrested so far in child marriage cases in state, say Police