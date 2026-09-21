Assam: Woman undergoing IVF treatment in Guwahati dies, family alleges medical negligence

A woman undergoing IVF treatment at a private fertility centre in Guwahati died after her health deteriorated, with her family alleging medical negligence and delayed medical attention at the facility.

The deceased, identified as Liza Phukan Koch, a resident of Rahmaria in Chabua, had reportedly been undergoing IVF-related treatment at Indira IVF Centre in Lachit Nagar since May under the supervision of Dr Dibyajyoti Goswami.

According to the family, Liza developed vomiting and diarrhoea after taking a tablet prescribed by the doctor on the night of September 19. Her condition allegedly worsened during the night.

The family has alleged that despite Liza's condition becoming critical, the nurse on duty at the centre did not provide adequate medical attention. Her relatives subsequently took her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the morning, where doctors declared her dead.

The family has also raised allegations regarding the treatment and payments sought by the fertility centre. They claimed that they had initially paid Rs 3 lakh for the treatment and were later asked to arrange another Rs 3 lakh. According to the family, they were willing to make the additional payment and continue the treatment.

However, they alleged that Liza's health deteriorated despite their willingness to continue treatment and claimed that improper treatment and delayed attention may have contributed to her death.

The family has also questioned the information provided to them regarding her treatment and test results. They claimed that they were informed around 45 days ago that Liza had tested positive, but were subsequently told that the result was negative.

Following her death, the family lodged a complaint at Panbazar Police Station, seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and action against anyone found responsible.

The family has also called for stricter regulation and monitoring of private IVF and fertility centres, alleging that the growing number of such facilities requires greater accountability.

The allegations made by the family have not been independently established. A medical investigation and any subsequent police inquiry will determine whether there was negligence or any other lapse in the treatment provided to Liza.