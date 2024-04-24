In a tragic turn of events, the death of a woman identified as Chanda Majhi in the Bisakupi area under the jurisdiction of Doom Dooma police station, Tinsukia district, has sparked a mystery and raised serious allegations of foul play. The incident, which occurred on April 2, has left the community reeling with shock and disbelief.

Chanda Majhi was accompanied by her husband, Vinod Bagh, on the day of the incident. Reports suggest that prior to her demise, she had been subjected to coercion and attempts on her life by her own family. Despite receiving medical treatment with the assistance of her father's family, her condition deteriorated, ultimately resulting in her passing on 23rd April.

Today when the family of the deceased arrived at the scene to hand over Chanda Majhi's body to her husband's family. However, an altercation ensued, and the situation took a grim turn. Allegations have surfaced that Chanda Majhi met her demise not due to natural causes, but as a result of foul play orchestrated by her in laws who are accused of administering poison to her.

The gravity of the situation prompted the family of the deceased to demand justice, culminating in a protest at the Doom Dooma police station that lasted until noon. The shocking revelation of a woman's alleged murder at the hands of her husband's family has sent shockwaves throughout the Doomdooma area, leaving residents grappling with the enormity of the tragedy.