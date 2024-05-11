In a tragic turn of events, the lifeless body of a young woman was discovered at House No. 10 in Lokhra Pithaguri, Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Sujitha Kashyap, a 25-year-old woman known to be working at a local hospital. The circumstances surrounding her untimely demise have sent shockwaves through the community.

Upon the discovery of Kashyap's body, authorities including local police and a magistrate swiftly responded to the scene. Present at the location, they initiated necessary procedures, with plans underway to transport the body to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for further examination and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations suggest a suspected suicide, believed to be linked to a love affair. Details concerning the nature of the relationship remain undisclosed as authorities continue their inquiries into the matter.