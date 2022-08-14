In a horrific incident, a woman in Assam’s Gossaigaon was allegedly killed by her husband on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Manwara Bibi. Her body was found in the toilet tank of their home in the Haraputa area of Gossaigaon at 8 pm.

The deceased woman's family suspected her husband, Baser Ali, of killing her.

On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and apprehended the accused in connection with the homicide.

Officials informed that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Earlier in Guwahati, a woman’s body stuffed inside a gunny bag was spotted in Bamunimaidam’s Bhaskar Nagar area.

According to reports, the body of a 25-year-old woman, identified as Mofida Begum, was found lying in a drain along the railway tracks, under the jurisdiction of Chandmari police station.

As per sources, Ali allegedly killed his wife Mofida, packed her body in a gunny bag, and threw it in the drain.

The couple were both daily wage workers and had been residing in a rented home in the area with their kids for the last few years.

The neighbors alleged that the couple engaged in a heated argument before the crime took place