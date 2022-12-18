In a shocking incident, family members of Jutika Basumatary, who died at GNRC hospital , Guwahati were surprised when they saw someone else’s body in their courtyard. The incident took place at Bhakatpara in Mangadai in Darrang district.

According to reports the body was brought from the GNRC morgue in Guwahati's Amingaon.

While speaking to GNRC officials , they said that the family members denied to have a last look at the dead body and that’s where the mistake happened. However they said the authorities have initiated an inquiry into matter and necessary actions will be taken against the person who committed the mistake.

The officials further informed that the dead body of Jutika Basumatary have been sent along with the family members.

Jutika Basumatary, wife of Mahiram Basumatary of Bhakatpara, passed away at Amingaon GNRC Hospital in Guwahati at 11 pm on December 17. When they brought the body to home after fetching it from the hospital they were shocked and astonished to find the body of an unknown man.

This created quite a sensation among the family members and the villagers. There was a panic among the attendees.

The family members immediately informed the Bhakatpara Police who reached the incident site on time and made the necessary arrangements to bring the back the dead body.