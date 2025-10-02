Assam women bid emotional farewell to Goddess Durga with traditional 'Sindoor Khela'

The final day of Durga Puja, celebrated as Maha Dashami or Vijayadashami, witnessed women across the state of Assam coming together to observe the age-old ritual of Sindoor Khela, symbolizing both joy and bittersweet parting.

At Guwahati’s Bora Service, women adorned in traditional attire gathered to smear vermillion (sindoor) on each other’s faces, marking the farewell to Goddess Durga before idol immersion. The ritual, deeply rooted in tradition, is seen as a gesture of prayer for family prosperity, happiness, and longevity of their spouses.

“It is a special feeling, but also emotional, as we bid farewell to Maa Durga. Applying sindoor to one another is our way of seeking blessings for our families and celebrating womanhood,” said one participant, her face bright with vermillion.

According to custom, the ritual begins with married women applying sindoor to the forehead and feet of the goddess, offering her sweets, and then extending the same to one another. The event concluded with women exchanging greetings, sweets, and warm wishes for the year ahead.

The Sindoor Khela, blending festive joy with heartfelt emotion, once again highlighted the cultural vibrancy and spiritual essence of Durga Puja in Assam.