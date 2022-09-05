A woman has been arrested by the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) and Assam Police teams on Monday in Diphu railway station in Karbi Anglong district while she was trying to smuggle brown sugar.

The woman has been identified as Seema Das a resident of Hajo in Kamrup district.

Police have seized a huge amount of brown sugar concealed in 11 soap boxes from the woman's possession.



According to police officials, the market value of the seized brown sugar will be over Rs 5 lakh. Police have also seized Rs 52,000 in cash from the woman.

According to the confession of the woman, the drugs were supplied from Dimapur to Guwahati by the Rangia Express.

Diphu police have taken the woman into custody for further investigation.