With the remarkable cultural initiative, two accomplished women from Assam, Mayashree Barua and Munmi Saikia, have been selected to play a pivotal role during the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Their mission: is to promote the nutritional and sustainable benefits of millet and introduce various millet-based food preparations to the wives and families of world leaders.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Mayashree Barua said, “We have a startup called 'US Enterprise’, and we're fortunate to use our brand name for our work. We specialize in producing products that are free from chemicals and preservatives. Additionally, we create savoury snacks like 'jhalmuri' with unique flavours such as Bhoot Jolokia and flavours from the Northeast. We also incorporate traditional herbs like moringa powder into our snacks to create new and innovative products. We've developed innovative products, like our participation in the Assam Millet Mission program, where we were asked to set up a stall to promote our products. There isn't much large-scale millet production in the region, so we established distribution channels in Tinsukia and Jorhat. We even provide white-labeling services for government brands. The program director was impressed with our work, and as a result, we were selected to participate in the G20 initiative.”



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She further added, “In the G20 program, our mission was to highlight the nutritional and sustainable benefits of millet and introduce various millet-based food preparations to the spouses and families of world leaders. A special exhibition dedicated to millets, especially for the spouses of the leaders, given that 2023 is recognized as the International Year of Millets. The Director of Agriculture selected two farmers and two entrepreneurs from each of the ten 10 to represent us at the G20 and we are fortunate to be among the other 20 delegates ."

The G20 Summit, a gathering of global leaders, presents an unparalleled opportunity to raise awareness about millets, often regarded as a 'forgotten' superfood. Mayashree Barua and Munmi Saikia, among a select group of 20 women entrepreneurs from across the country, will take centre stage in this endeavour.

This initiative represents not only a celebration of India's diverse food culture but also a demonstration of the country's commitment to sustainable agriculture and nutrition. The choice to spotlight millet on a global stage reflects India's dedication to addressing contemporary challenges such as malnutrition, climate change, and food sustainability.

A Bright Future for Millets

As Mayashree Barua and Munmi Saikia prepare to embark on their mission to showcase millets at the G20 Summit, they carry the hopes and aspirations of millet enthusiasts and sustainable food advocates nationwide. Their efforts underscore the importance of embracing traditional grains to build a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

With millets poised to take centre stage at the G20 Summit, the world awaits the wisdom and expertise that Mayashree and Munmi will bring to the international forum. Their presence is a testament to the enduring impact of Assam's cultural heritage and India's commitment to a healthier and more sustainable world.

As the G20 Summit unfolds in New Delhi, all eyes will be on these two Assamese daughters, Mayashree Barua and Munmi Saikia, as they champion millets and the remarkable benefits they offer to global communities.