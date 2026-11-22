A women-led farmers' collective in Assam's Kamrup district has inaugurated a spice processing unit at Hachi in Boko, marking a step towards strengthening agricultural entrepreneurship and value addition among rural women.

The Pragati Farmers Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd, comprising 881 women farmers from Boko and Bongaon blocks, inaugurated the facility on Saturday. Established with financial assistance under the Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, the unit has an installed processing capacity of 20 metric tonnes and will primarily process black pepper and turmeric cultivated by its members.

The inaugural programme featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the facility and a live demonstration of the processing machinery.

The programme was chaired by Farmers' Producer Organisation (FPO) President Nijara Boro. G. Ramesh Kumar, Chief General Manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), attended as the chief guest.

Madhabananda Ray, Executive Director of the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML), an initiative of Tata Trusts; Kautillya Basumatary, General Manager (Northeast), Tata Trusts; Rinku Haloi, Block Project Manager, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM); and Kasturi Goswami, FSSD, NABARD, attended as guests of honour.

The cooperative, established in 2023 with support from CML and NABARD, markets its products under the brand names 'Boko Black' and 'Boko Gold'. The new facility is expected to strengthen its processing capabilities and support the marketing of spices cultivated by its members.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar appreciated the quality of the products and packaging developed by the women farmers. He commended their efforts to build a sustainable agricultural enterprise and assured them of NABARD's continued support.

Rinku Haloi said self-help groups operating under ASRLM would be encouraged to take up turmeric cultivation. He also indicated the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding with the FPO to establish a buy-back arrangement, which could provide farmers with a more reliable market for their produce.

The programme was hosted by CML, with its Executive Director Madhabananda Ray delivering the vote of thanks