Assam women forced to attend BJP rallies for scheme benefits, claims Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on February 28 alleged that women in the state are being compelled to attend Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rallies in order to avail benefits under government welfare schemes.

Addressing a series of public meetings during the Congress-led Samay Paribortonor Yatra across Sivasagar district, Gogoi said that if the Congress is voted to power, existing social welfare schemes will be “reconsidered and improved” to ensure women receive maximum benefits without political pressure.

He asserted that the people of Assam are ready to reject what he described as a politics of “fear and intimidation” in the upcoming Assembly elections. “If the Congress comes to power, policies will be improved and eligible women will receive benefits directly in their bank accounts, without having to attend any party meetings,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader added that women in Assam no longer want to remain passive beneficiaries, as portrayed by the BJP government, but aspire to become self-reliant and economically independent. Under the BJP-led state government, eligible women receive ₹1,250 per month under the Orunodoi scheme, among other benefits.

Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the people are now seeking a peaceful and progressive “Natun Bor Asom” (New and Developed Assam). “No one is afraid of the high-handedness of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma anymore. People are welcoming the Congress with open hearts and assuring their support,” he claimed.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the yatra, Gogoi also accused the state government of neglecting late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg and the cremation ground dedicated to him. He alleged that the government has failed to properly maintain and develop ‘Zubeen Kshetra’, forcing family members and fans to clean and maintain the site on their own.

“The government frequently speaks about flyovers and big projects, but it has done nothing significant for the development of Zubeen Kshetra. This shows a serious failure of responsibility,” Gogoi said.

The yatra was attended by Assam’s Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, among other senior Congress leaders.