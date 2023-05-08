In a shocking revelation, hundreds of eligible women from economically backward families in Dongra village under Barpeta District have been allegedly left out of the Orunodoi Scheme. In response, hundreds of women staged a protest against the scam.

The protesters alleged that Darang Gaon Panchayat president Shah Alam and a ward member of Rahampur village accepted bribes to enter the names of certain individuals into the beneficiary list, while leaving out eligible women from economically weaker sections of the society.

According to the protesters, the names of women from financially well-off families were added to the list while many deserving women were left out. The protesters accused the authorities of gross negligence and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Orunodoi Scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged families in Assam. The scheme provides monthly financial aid to eligible families to support their basic needs.