The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF) has strongly condemned the detention and subsequent arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, demanding his immediate release.

Mazumdar, the chief reporter of a news portal in Guwahati was detained by Panbazar police on March 25, 2025, after he attempted to question the Managing Director of Assam Co-operative Apex Bank during a protest by a political party’s youth wing over an alleged multi-crore recruitment scam linked to the bank.

Reports indicate that Mazumder was summoned to the police station after interacting with the bank official and was held for several hours without any formal charges being disclosed at the time. His colleagues, legal representatives, and even his wife were barred from meeting him, preventing him from receiving his diabetes medication.

Later, after midnight, Mazumdar was formally arrested under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The AWJF has expressed serious concern over this attack on press freedom, emphasizing that journalists must be allowed to report on matters of public interest without fear of intimidation or arrest. The forum stated that detaining a journalist for simply performing his professional duty raises critical questions about democratic principles and media independence in Assam.

Furthermore, the denial of medical attention to Mazumder has been condemned as a blatant violation of personal rights, highlighting the harsh treatment meted out to him.

The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum has urged authorities to release Mazumder immediately and ensure that journalists in the state can operate without the fear of harassment, detention, or legal reprisals. The incident has sparked widespread outrage within media circles, with calls for greater protection of press freedom and accountability from law enforcement agencies.