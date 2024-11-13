The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF) organized a Pre-National Press Day discussion titled "Press Freedom and Gender Equality in New Age Media" at the Gauhati Press Club on November 13. The event aimed to address critical issues surrounding press freedom and the need for gender equality in the evolving media landscape.

The event was graced by Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Dr. Fleming underscored the significance of press freedom and gender equality, praising the initiative of AWJF in creating a platform for women journalists from the Northeast. “The objective must be to enable women journalists to break more glass ceilings and take up decision-making roles,” he said.

The discussion also featured keynote speakers, including Mrinal Talukdar, Senior Journalist and Consulting Editor, and Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, National Affairs Editor at The Wire. Pisharoty highlighted the persistent issues of gender inequality in media, stating, “The balance is still lacking, both nationally and in Assam. We must take a stand and create space for ourselves.”

Talukdar emphasized the challenges of achieving true media equity, particularly in Assam, where bias remains prevalent across different media platforms. He lauded the AWJF for initiating dialogue on these crucial issues.

AWJF President Durba Ghosh discussed the rapidly changing media environment and the unique challenges faced by women journalists. She reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to fostering solidarity among women journalists and ensuring they have an equal footing in the industry.

The discussion was part of AWJF's ongoing mission to promote an inclusive and equal media environment, encouraging reflection on the role of journalists in upholding democratic values and balanced media representation.