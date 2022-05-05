Junmoni Rabha, an Assam Police Sub-Inspector, was almost duped by the person with whom she was engaged for marriage. The police have arrested the accused, Rana Pagag, for allegedly defrauding the sub-inspector. Rana had introduced himself as an Oil and Natural Gas Commission public relations officer (ONGC).

Pogag is also accused of defrauding numerous individuals out of crores of rupees by assuring them jobs at ONGC.

Junmoni Rabha, stationed in Nagaon, told reporters that she was fortunate that a few people stepped forward and revealed Rana's genuine name to her.

"I was engaged to him on October 8 last year. After the elections, their family came to our residence to meet us. Then I got posted here and he lied to me that he got posted to Silchar. But he won't join Silchar. When I asked him why he isn't joining in Silchar, he questioned whether I wanted him to be away from me," junmoni said.

"I met him in January 2021 and after that, they made the marriage proposal. After the families agreed we got engaged. I was newly posted in Nagaon. But slowly there was something about him and his work that raised doubts,” she said

“Three persons came to me and made me aware of his activities then I came to know that something is not right. He had told me that he was a Public Relation Officer for ONGC and was in charge of CSR,"she added.

Rana's possessions included a forged ONGC identity card, two laptops, 13 seals, nine passbooks and checkbooks, two mobile phones, one pen drive, and two walkie talkies.