Hundreds of women and ward members in Juria took to the streets to protest against MLA Nurul Huda, accusing him of distributing 'Orunodoi' scheme forms to Congressmen instead of the intended beneficiaries selected by the panchayat. The 'Orunodoi' scheme, launched by the Government of Assam on October 2, 2020, aims to provide financial assistance to over 24 lakh poor households in the state. Women, who are considered the primary caretakers of their families, are the primary beneficiaries of the scheme.

Under the 'Orunodoi' scheme, eligible households receive Rs. 1000 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to help with the cost of medicines, pulses, sugar, essential fruits, and vegetables. The benefits started from October 2020, with eligible beneficiaries selected by the District Level Monitoring Committee based on the scheme's guidelines. The preliminary selection of beneficiaries is done at the Gaon Panchayat (GP), Village Council Development Committee (VCDC), and Urban Local Body (ULB) levels.

However, the recent controversy surrounding MLA Nurul Huda's alleged misconduct has sparked public outrage. Women and ward members are now demanding accountability from the government and justice for the intended beneficiaries who were denied the benefits they deserve. The situation remains tense in Juria, and local authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

The 'Orunodoi' scheme was launched with the noble goal of providing financial assistance to those in need. However, its implementation has been marred by controversies, and the recent events in Juria highlight the need for greater transparency and accountability in the distribution of benefits.