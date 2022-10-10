The Assam government has decided to disburse an additional Rs 250 to each and every beneficiary of the Orunodoi scheme from today, October 10, 2022.

Notably starting today October 10, all beneficiaries will receive additional Rs 250 to meet electricity expenses.

#Orunodoi, Assam’s largest DBT Scheme, scales a step higher!



Starting today Oct 10, beneficiaries will receive additional Rs 250 to meet electricity expenses, increasing monthly amount for each beneficiary to Rs 1250.



Govt of Assam will disburse Rs 2625 cr on this every year. pic.twitter.com/QkqShh2ryl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 10, 2022

With this, the monthly allowance to each beneficiary has gone up to Rs 1250 which was Rs 1,000 previously.

Last year, it was enhanced to Rs 1,000 per month and the latest hike marks the second enhancement under the scheme.



It is to be mentioned here that the state government will disburse Rs 2625 crore on this every year.

The monetary benefit under the Orunodoi scheme is deposited in the bank accounts concerned on the 10th of each month. The enhancement of the monthly grant under Orunodoi was announced in the state Budget for 2022-23.

There are more than 19 lakh beneficiaries – all women – under the scheme at present. When the scheme was launched on October 2, 2020, the monthly monetary benefit was Rs 830.

The state government provides monthly financial assistance to the eligible beneficiaries for procuring medicines, pulses and sugar.

Out of the total amount, Rs 400 per family per month was meant for procuring medicines for taking care of their health needs, Rs 200 per family per month to provide a 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of 4 kg of pulses, and Rs 80 per month per family as 50 per cent effective subsidy for 4 kg of sugar.

This apart, Rs 150 per family per month was for the purchase of essential fruits and vegetables over and beyond what beneficiaries grow in their homes.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handles assured that his BJP-led state government has left no stone unturned to fulfil our promise of providing 1 lakh jobs to deserving jobseekers of Assam.



Further with the government's transparent and fair recruitment, another 11,236 candidates have now been able to realise their dreams of getting a government job.