Assam Women’s Commission launches mobile app for online complaint registration

The Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) has launched a dedicated mobile application to enable women across the state to register complaints and seek assistance without having to visit the commission’s office in person.

The application was formally launched on Tuesday, August 11 at the ASCW office by Assam Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog. The initiative is aimed at making the commission’s grievance redressal mechanism more accessible, particularly for women living in remote areas or facing situations that make it difficult to approach the commission physically.

Speaking at the launch, Neog called for regular updates to the application and greater awareness about the platform among women across Assam. She stressed the need to ensure that women are informed about the facility and are able to access it when they require assistance.

ASCW Chairperson Angoorlata Deka said the application is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s iOS platform. Women from different parts of Assam can use the app to submit their complaints directly through their smartphones.

According to the commission, complaints received through the application will be examined and verified before being taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action.

The digital platform is expected to simplify access to the commission, particularly for women from distant parts of the state who may face difficulties travelling to its office to lodge complaints.

Meanwhile, a case filed before the Assam State Commission for Women against Bihpuria MLA Bhupen Bora remains under consideration. The proceedings in the matter have not yet been concluded.

It was stated that Bora had been unable to appear earlier due to his electoral engagements and would attend the proceedings at a later stage. A fresh hearing is expected to be held when the matter is listed for the next date.