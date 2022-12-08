Assam State Commission for Women on December 8 issued a notice to AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal asking him to reply to his misogynistic and sexist remark on Hindu Woman. In a letter written to the Dhubri MLA, the commission termed his comment as 'extremely misogynistic', 'offensive', 'sexist' and 'unethical'.

The Commission has sought explanation from Badruddin Ajmal within three days failing which he would be required to appear before the Commission.

Notably , on December 2 , The AIUDF chief made a sexist, misogynist and regressive statement and claimed that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18.

Speaking to the media, the AIUDF chief said, "Muslims get married as per law, girls get married at the age of 18 and boys at 21, however, Hindus do not get married till 40 years only to have illegal relationships with at least 3 wives."

"They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result.

After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere, the AIUDF chief added.

However on December 4, Ajmal expressed 'apology' saying that he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments.

He, however, said there was a need to think about population control.