In a grand celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, the Central Silk Board (CSB), Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization, and Silk Mark Organization of India, Guwahati hosted a special event to honor the invaluable contributions of women in the sericulture and handloom sector. The gathering brought together stakeholders, homemakers, staff, social activists, and advocates, emphasizing their critical role in preserving India’s rich textile heritage.

The Central Silk Board, a key institution in India’s silk industry, has been instrumental in supporting silk farmers, weavers, and entrepreneurs through technical, financial, and policy assistance. Its initiatives include:

Promoting silk farming and raw silk production to ensure a stable supply chain.

Implementing schemes for women weavers, providing financial aid and skill training.

Advancing research and innovation in sericulture to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Facilitating market linkages and export opportunities, ensuring quality and authenticity in silk products.

CSB’s continuous efforts in training and capacity building have empowered thousands of women across India, helping them preserve traditional craftsmanship while achieving economic independence.

Call for Ban on Cheap Powerloom Products

The event featured insightful panel discussions on women's empowerment in the textile sector, where experts and industry leaders emphasized the challenges faced by traditional handloom weavers. A key demand that emerged was the ban on cheap powerloom products, which threaten the livelihood of artisans by reducing wages and shrinking market opportunities.

To encourage young entrepreneurs, skill-building workshops were proposed, focusing on:

Sustainable handloom practices

Digital marketing for artisans

Financial assistance for women entrepreneurs

Participants were encouraged to blend modern innovations with traditional craftsmanship to sustain the industry.

Cultural Performances and Inspiring Speakers

The event also celebrated Assam’s rich textile and artistic heritage through cultural performances. Notable speakers included:

Activist: Smt Monmoromi Mahanta

Advocate: Nandita Deka

Entrepreneur: Manashmita Hazarika

Scientists from CSB: Dr Lopamudra Guha, Dr Hridya H, Dr Suraksha, Dr Karshnal J as well as Smt Priyanka Devi, Smt Bulumoni Saikia, Smt Bina Kalita



Stakeholders called for stronger government intervention to protect Indigenous weavers and promote fair-trade policies in the handloom sector.

Under the theme “For All Women & Girls: Rights, Equality & Empowerment”, the event served as a powerful reminder of the resilience and contributions of women artisans. Organizers and participants acknowledged their role as nation-builders, ensuring that traditional weaving arts continue to thrive in a modernizing world.