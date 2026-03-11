Assam worker allegedly assaulted at Arunachal NH project site for requesting advance salary

Tension has surfaced at a highway construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district after several workers from Assam alleged that they were assaulted by company personnel following a request for a wage advance.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a project site being executed under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Hunli, where a private contractor, Jhandu Infratech, is engaged in infrastructure work.

The controversy began when one of the labourers approached the office of the company’s Managing Director seeking an advance payment of Rs 10,000. The worker reportedly requested the money due to an urgent medical situation involving his mother in his home village in Assam. However, his request for the advance was allegedly denied.

Workers claimed that the situation soon escalated into a heated confrontation, during which the labourer was allegedly assaulted by four to five men. The victim reportedly sustained injuries to his head and ears during the attack.

The situation reportedly worsened when another worker went to the office to question why his colleague had been beaten. According to fellow labourers, he too was allegedly attacked and suffered a serious head injury. Their supervisor was also reportedly assaulted by a group of four men during the altercation.

Most of the affected labourers working at the site are from Assam. Following the incident, the workers have demanded justice and the immediate payment of their pending wages, stating that they depend on their daily earnings to support their families.

The injured workers have reportedly sought intervention from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to look into the matter and ensure their safety and rightful payment.

The incident has raised concerns over labour conditions and worker safety at large infrastructure projects operating in remote regions of the Northeast. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the allegations, while workers continue to demand accountability and action against those involved.