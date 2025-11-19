Assam Workers and Cultural Society in Chennai marks Zubeen Garg’s birthday with humanitarian initiatives

The Assam Workers and Cultural Society, Chennai, commemorated the birth anniversary of celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg with a series of community service activities inspired by his humanitarian values.

In a tribute reflecting Zubeen Garg’s long-standing commitment to social welfare, the organisation carried out charitable initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable sections of society. Members of the Society donated essential food supplies to a Chennai-based orphanage, underscoring the late artist’s passion for helping children and the underprivileged.

Additionally, financial assistance was provided to an Assamese patient currently undergoing medical treatment in a city hospital. The Society said the gesture mirrored Zubeen Garg’s compassionate approach towards healthcare support and his consistent efforts to help those facing hardship.

“These initiatives were our humble way of paying tribute to Zubeen da, who always believed in kindness, empathy and serving people in need,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, President of the Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai, who attended the remembrance programme.

The organisers stated that they intend to continue observing Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary through acts of service in the coming years, ensuring that his legacy of humanity, compassion and social responsibility continues to inspire communities across regions.