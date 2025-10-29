Assam: Working women’s hostel taking shape in Longding, MLA Wangham inspects progress
The construction of a Working Women’s Hostel at Longding is progressing steadily, with local MLA Thangwang Wangham personally inspecting the site to ensure timely completion.
- The Working Women’s Hostel in Longding district is progressing well, with MLA Thangwang Wangham urging expedited construction for timely completion to benefit local working women.
- The hostel will provide safe, affordable housing for women earning below ₹35,000 per month, featuring essential amenities and a dedicated warden to ensure a supportive environment.
- This initiative is part of a broader state effort in Arunachal Pradesh to improve infrastructure for working women, aiming to remove barriers to employment and promote gender equality.
The construction of a Working Women’s Hostel at Longding is progressing steadily, with local MLA Thangwang Wangham personally inspecting the site to ensure timely completion. Accompanied by Ranka Nani, Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department (WRD), the project contractor, and the land donor, Wangham reviewed the ongoing work and urged all stakeholders to expedite the process.
Once completed, the hostel will provide safe and affordable accommodation for women employees earning below Rs 35,000 per month. The facility will be managed by a dedicated warden and is envisioned to become a supportive space for the working women of Longding district.
The initiative is part of a statewide effort to improve infrastructure for working women, aiming to foster a positive and secure work environment across Arunachal Pradesh.
MLA Wangham expressed appreciation towards Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul for introducing such progressive measures. He also emphasized the need for more women-centric infrastructure projects in the future to strengthen women’s participation in the workforce.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today