Assam: Working women’s hostel taking shape in Longding, MLA Wangham inspects progress

The construction of a Working Women’s Hostel at Longding is progressing steadily, with local MLA Thangwang Wangham personally inspecting the site to ensure timely completion. Accompanied by Ranka Nani, Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department (WRD), the project contractor, and the land donor, Wangham reviewed the ongoing work and urged all stakeholders to expedite the process.



Once completed, the hostel will provide safe and affordable accommodation for women employees earning below Rs 35,000 per month. The facility will be managed by a dedicated warden and is envisioned to become a supportive space for the working women of Longding district.



The initiative is part of a statewide effort to improve infrastructure for working women, aiming to foster a positive and secure work environment across Arunachal Pradesh.



MLA Wangham expressed appreciation towards Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul for introducing such progressive measures. He also emphasized the need for more women-centric infrastructure projects in the future to strengthen women’s participation in the workforce.