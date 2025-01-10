A workshop on space technology and geospatial advancements was organised on in the Conference Hall of the Office of the Tamulpur District Commissioner, Assam, on January 9, aimed at promoting the application of space technology for regional development.

The event was spearheaded by the Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC), under the Department of Science, Technology and Climate Change, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the district administration.

The workshop was inaugurated by P.L.N. Raju, Director of ASSAC, who emphasized the potential of space-based solutions in transforming Tamulpur into a model district. The District Commissioner of Tamulpur, Pankaj Chakravarty, in his address, highlighted the pressing issue of human-elephant conflict in the region and the role of space technology in addressing such challenges.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of a booklet focused on the development prospects of Tamulpur, which was prepared specially for the district by the ASSAC team.

Kickstarting the workshop, P.L.N. Raju delivered a detailed presentation on the various applications of space technology and geospatial tools in improving governance, resource management and planning.

Dr. B.K. Handique, head of ASD & PPG, North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), offered valuable insights into the significance of space technology for Assam and the northeast region. Additionally, Utpal Sharma, Additional Director of ASSAC, provided an in-depth overview of Remote Sensing (RS) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications, emphasizing their utility in monitoring and managing resources. Nilay Nishant from NESAC also demonstrated several advanced tools, including mobile apps and dashboards such as NESDR, NRSC, ISRO Bhuvan, etc. designed to enhance governance and service delivery.

The workshop saw presentations by leading scientists and officials from ASSAC, including Runjun Baruah, Kaustav Baruah, Debashis Baruah, Dr. Kalyanjit Sharma and Pranjit Kalita, who shared their expertise on the application of space technology in various fields. The session was further enriched by virtual contributions from Shashikant Sharma from SAC ISRO, Ahmedabad and Dr. Harish Karnatak from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun.

Attended by senior district officials, including the Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and department heads, the workshop marked a significant step towards integrating advanced technology for sustainable development in Tamulpur district.