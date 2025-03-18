The District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Barpeta, successfully organized two interactive workshops for entrepreneurs in the Hospitality and Tourism sector under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) program in collaboration with the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation (ASIDC). The workshops were conducted at Barpeta Road and Bajali on March 17, 2025.

The session at Bajali was inaugurated by Smt. Pinkey Debnath, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Bajali, and featured Dr. Anirban Baishya, Head of the Department, Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Guwahati, as the resource person. Meanwhile, the workshop at Barpeta Road was led by Sri Hemanta Baishya, Senior Professor, IHM Guwahati, who shared insights into the evolving opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sector.

These workshops aimed to equip local entrepreneurs with essential knowledge on business development, service enhancement, and emerging trends in the hospitality industry, fostering economic growth in the region.