A World Bank-funded affordable eye care hospital was inaugurated near Boko police station on Thursday to provide health relief to the people of Boko. The 6th edition of ERC eye hospital was established and opened by the ERC’s senior managers, including Sanku Sharma, Rajib Sarma, Dhanmani Choudhury, and Sahid Afridi, who shared insights about the company’s mission and vision. The event also saw the presence of several dignitaries, including representatives from the Sophia Foundation Denmark and NEDFi (North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd.), alongside numerous ERC patients.



Senior manager Rajib Sharma said the hospital will provide all kinds of facilities ranging from eye examination, surgery, glasses, medicines etc. to the people including Boko and Lower Assam. Sharma added that villagers in remote areas like Lampi, Hahim, Nagarbera, Garaimari etc. face a lot of difficulties in coming to Guwahati or Boko, so there will be a vehicle and a team for eye check-ups for the convenience of the people. This team will serve in various rural areas.



During the opening ceremony, Senior Manager Sanku Sharma in his speech emphasized that with over 2 billion people globally in need of eye care, the majority requiring eyeglasses or cataract surgery, access to affordable and nearby treatment remains a significant challenge. According to the WHO, 80% of these individuals cannot access treatment due to the unavailability of diagnostic and surgical services in their locality. A 2005 WHO study found that over 60% of people did not seek treatment due to travel and financial barriers.

Sharma further said that in Northeast India, good eyesight is crucial for livelihoods, especially in weaving and cottage industries. Poor vision leads to productivity losses, as per general medical journal Lancet study good vision can increase incomes by 30% and productivity by 25%.



Sharma added that recognized for its impactful work, ERC has received funding from the World Bank Washington DC office and support from global organizations in Europe, Japan, and the USA. The startup has also been featured on prestigious platforms such as the World Economic Forum, BBC World Service, and institutions like IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta. In 2018, ERC became one of the first startups to receive support from the North East Venture Fund (NEVF), a fund jointly launched by NEDFi and the Ministry of DONER.



Sanku Sharma said, "as of today ERC has served more than 10 lakh people, delivered 3,35,000 eyeglasses and done 32000 cataract surgeries in North East India and people can avail full comprehensive doctor consultation at Rs 50, glasses at Rs 250 and cataract at Rs 3300."



Sharma added that a team of 12 ophthalmologists will be available for consultations and treatments at this facility. The hospital was funded by the Berlin, Germany-based Impact Foundation.

An elderly man from Goroimari area near the Brahmaputra River in Kamrup district, about 28 km from Boko, came for eye treatment today. He said it used to cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to get eye examination and glasses in Guwahati but now it will be reduced significantly.

Meanwhile, retired headmistress from Pakharapara village in Boko, Mira Mahanta, said she was preparing to go to neighboring country Nepal for eye treatment but learned about the eye hospital in Boko and got her eyes checked here. Mahanta was satisfied after checking up and mentioned the difficulties and expenses of going to Nepal.