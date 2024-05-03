The continuous erosion of the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Barpeta district has displaced numerous families. Sufia Ahmed, a resident of Paschim Moinbari village near Jania-Kalgachia, shared her ordeal as the Brahmaputra River swallowed her family's house, crops, and land, forcing them to seek shelter in a hut on the riverbank. "I have lost everything. We are now living here but still worried about the erosion. If it continues, we will have to move again. Only Allah knows what will happen next," expressed Sufia Ahmed, reflecting the anxiety and uncertainty gripping affected families.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam, representing the Jania Assembly constituency, called attention to the broader issue of flood and erosion in Assam, urging the central government to declare it a National Calamity. He stressed the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the challenges faced by communities living along the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, including the Beki, Manas, and Palla rivers.

Local reports indicate that over 3,000 families in the Moinbari area have been impacted by the Brahmaputra River's bank erosion, exacerbating the already precarious living conditions in the region.

Char Ali, another resident of Paschim Moinbari, emphasized the magnitude of the problem, stating that the erosion has caused massive problems for people, displacing thousands of families and threatening essential infrastructure like schools and religious institutions. "If the government properly implements schemes, the erosion problem can be resolved," remarked Char Ali, underscoring the urgent need for effective intervention and support for the affected communities.

Ramzan, echoing the sentiments of many others affected by the river's erosion, lamented the recurring nature of the problem and the lack of lasting solutions despite promises made during election periods. "We are facing similar problems every year. Many people who lost everything are now living on roads," expressed Ramzan, highlighting the devastating impact on livelihoods and living conditions.

Efforts are underway, including a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 400 crore aimed at mitigating erosion. However, challenges persist, with the river changing its course and affecting new areas, as highlighted by Rafiqul Islam.

The data from the Assam government underscores the scale of the problem, with approximately 4.27 lakh hectares of land lost to erosion by the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries. The plight of the displaced families and the urgent need for comprehensive solutions remain key concerns for authorities and communities grappling with the impact of river erosion in Assam.