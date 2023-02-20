World's Longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas docks at Pandu Port in Guwahati after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on January 13, 2023.

Excitement filled the air as the tourists on board the Cruise received a warm welcome upon their arrival in the City. The MV Ganga Vilas journeyed down the Ganges River and covered a distance of over 4,000 km, showcasing the beauty and diversity of India's cultural heritage.

The state-of-the-art river cruise ship is designed to provide a luxurious experience to its passengers, equipped with the latest amenities and facilities to ensure their comfort throughout the journey.

The docking of the MV Ganga Vilas at Pandu Port is a significant milestone for the tourism industry in Assam and the northeast region of India, as it is expected to boost the region's tourism and economy.

The arrival of the world's longest river cruise is a testament to the immense potential of the region's tourism sector and the efforts of the government to promote tourism in the northeast. It is also expected to promote the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the northeast to the rest of the world.

The successful journey of the MV Ganga Vilas will inspire more such initiatives to promote tourism in the region and make the northeast a major destination for tourists from all over the world.

Earlier on February 18, the world’s longest river cruise reached Goalpara in Assam and anchored at Kachari Ghat. Earlier in the day, the river cruiser departed from the IWAI Dhubri terminal.

The tourists visited the Sri Surya Pahar, a hill top site in Goalpara district famous for its terracotta and rock-cut sculpture depicting deities of Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. It is an Archeological Survey of India, ASI’s protected site of National Importance.

The tourists also visited the Asharikandi village of Dhubri district of Assam to get the first hand experience of traditional way of making terracotta and pottery. 26 Swiss and two German tourists also visited the Gurudwara Tegbahadur Sahibji and Victoria Park in the Dhubri town.