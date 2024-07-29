Ismail Hossain, a renowned yet controversial writer, is embroiled in legal trouble after allegedly killing a snake and encouraging others to do the same.

A complaint has been filed against Hossain at the Howly Police Station in Barpeta district by snake conservationist Pranjit Rajbongshi.

According to the complaint, Hussain killed a non-venomous snake on the premises of an engineering institute in Jorhat and shared the incident on social media, now been deleted.

Rajbongshi has demanded Hussain's arrest and appropriate punishment under the Wildlife Protection Act for killing the snake and allegedly instigating others also.



Aso Read: Assam's Sontipur sees rise in Venomous Lesser Black Krait, advisory issued

“Every living being has the right to live. Violating this right and provoking people to kill snakes is a crime,” Rajbongshi stated in a telephonic conversation with an India Today NE correspondent.

The incident has sparked outrage among nature lovers and conservationists across the state. Many have expressed shock that a well-known literary figure would engage in such behaviour and publicly promote it on social media.



Hussain's actions have reignited debates about wildlife conservation and the responsibility of public figures in promoting environmental awareness.