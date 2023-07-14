Following a child's death due to claimed wrong treatment, tensions reportedly erupted in Assam's Karimganj, according to reports that surfaced on Friday.

According to sources, a nine-month-old girl who belonged to Kishore Kumar, a resident of Karimganj's Bazari Cherra, was brought to a private hospital where she was given the incorrect care and passed away.

The child had reportedly been admitted to "Life Line Hospital" after becoming unwell, according to the information that was provided. She was referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) when her condition did not get better.

Tragically, the baby patient died at SMCH while receiving care. The child's relatives then requested an explanation from the Life Line Hospital's medical staff as to why the little patient had passed away.

Both sides got into a fight about it, and as a result, they each made two different police reports.

The mother of the deceased meanwhile remarked, "Our baby suffered from diarrhoea. The doctor gave her a medication after we brought her here. Her situation did not, however, get better. The doctor then assured us that it is typical for a young child and will pass quickly.

"At night when the doctor administered an injection, our baby started shivering and crying immediately. They were not referring her to a better hospital so we forcefully got her referred to SMCH. There doctors told us that her brain was affected due to the injection. She died there," said the mother.