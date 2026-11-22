Assam: Yaba tablets recovered from secret compartment of truck at Kalainchara check gate, two arrested
Police recovered Yaba tablets from a concealed truck compartment and arrested two men. Investigators are examining the consignment and tracing its intended destination.
- Routine vehicle checks on November 21 prompted officers to inspect further
- The suspicious vehicle bore registration number NL-01AH-4092, according to reports
- Shahid Ahmed and Halim Uddin were identified as Kalain residents
Police recovered a large quantity of Yaba tablets from a specially built secret compartment inside a truck at the Kalainchara police naka check gate along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Katigorah, Cachar district, and arrested two alleged drug traffickers.
According to reports, the seizure was made on the night of November 21 during routine vehicle checking at the Kalainchara naka check gate. Police grew suspicious of a truck bearing registration number NL-01AH-4092 and conducted a thorough search.
During the search, a large quantity of Yaba tablets was recovered from a concealed compartment specially constructed inside the truck.
Two persons travelling in the vehicle were detained in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmed and Halim Uddin, both residents of the Kalain area.
The two accused are currently in police custody, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the drug consignment and its intended destination.
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