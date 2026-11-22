Police recovered a large quantity of Yaba tablets from a specially built secret compartment inside a truck at the Kalainchara police naka check gate along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Katigorah, Cachar district, and arrested two alleged drug traffickers.

According to reports, the seizure was made on the night of November 21 during routine vehicle checking at the Kalainchara naka check gate. Police grew suspicious of a truck bearing registration number NL-01AH-4092 and conducted a thorough search.

During the search, a large quantity of Yaba tablets was recovered from a concealed compartment specially constructed inside the truck.

Two persons travelling in the vehicle were detained in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmed and Halim Uddin, both residents of the Kalain area.

The two accused are currently in police custody, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the drug consignment and its intended destination.