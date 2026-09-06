Assam: Yaba tablets worth over Rs 10 crore seized in Assam’s Hailakandi, two arrested

A joint operation by the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has led to the seizure of 13.503 kg of banned yaba tablets in Hailakandi district along the Assam-Mizoram border.

The operation was conducted in an area under Ramnathpur Police Station based on specific intelligence inputs. Security personnel were carrying out naka checking when they intercepted and searched a Bolero pickup vehicle bearing registration number MZ 03 8022, which was travelling from Mizoram.

During the search, the personnel recovered the consignment of yaba tablets. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of more than ₹10 crore, according to the authorities.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Rafiqul Islam and Rashid Ahmed, both residents of Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.

The arrested persons are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also probing the source and intended destination of the consignment and the possible involvement of others in the alleged trafficking network.

Further investigation into the case is underway.