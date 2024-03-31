A young man from Karimganj allegedly set his house on fire, resulting in the destruction of all belongings within. The incident occurred at Loknath Memorial on Lakhisaran Road in Karimganj town. The fire broke out around 2 pm last night, causing significant damage to the property.

According to locals, the young man, identified as Dipanjan Nath has been under drugs influence and engaging in various mischievous activities every night. On this particular occasion his mother was not at home, prompting him to allegedly set the house on fire and then shout "Bholebam." By the time Dipanjan Nath's father, Deepak Nath, arrived at the scene, the house was already engulfed in flames, leaving it completely destroyed.

Following the incident, Dipanjan Nath has reportedly gone into hiding. The incident has left the local community in a state of panic. It's not the first time such actions have taken place in the area, as similar incidents have occurred before.

The consequences of drug use and its potential impact on individuals and their families are highlighted by this unfortunate event.