A tragic incident unfolded in Hiragaon, Bengenaati, located in Assam's Nagaon district, as a fierce blaze engulfed the residence of a young man identified as Pappu Hira during the night, leading to his untimely demise. The fire, which erupted around 1 am, caught locals off guard, sparking frantic efforts to extinguish the flames.

Eyewitnesses and residents rushed to the scene, only to find Pappu Hira's lifeless body amidst the charred remnants of his home. Pappu, a newspaper hawker by profession, was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out, leaving him unable to escape the inferno.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, suspicions loom among locals, who speculate the possibility of foul play in Pappu's tragic demise. The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised questions, prompting the Nagaon police to launch an investigation to uncover the truth behind the fire.