

A young man hailing from Assam's Baksa died mysteriously in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Rajab Ali, a resident of Chenimara Village in Baksa, met an untimely demise far from his home state. The 28-year-old was employed as a laborer in a yarn factory located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, thousands of kilometers away from his native land.

As the news of Rajab Ali's tragic end reverberated through his hometown, his family was left grappling with a whirlwind of emotions. The family's suspicion of a love affair gone awry as the cause of Rajab Ali's alleged suicide cast a somber cloud over the incident.

The circumstances of Rajab Ali's death became even more perplexing when Tamil Nadu police revealed that his lifeless body was found within the confines of a restroom, clutching a chip.

After the necessary post-mortem procedures, the family performed namaz-e-janaza, a solemn prayer for the deceased, as a final farewell to Rajab Ali.