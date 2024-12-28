In yet another knife attack in Assam, a young woman was brutally attacked by a miscreant for rejecting his love proposal.

The assailant, identified as Bilal Uddin, inflicted severe injuries on the woman, who is now fighting for her life in the hospital.



As per reports, the woman was being coerced into accepting the love proposal of the assailant. Unable to accept the rejection, the assailant attacked the woman with a knife in Batadrava under Nagaon district.





The victim, a medical worker from Nagaon, was abducted, assaulted, and left critically injured. Police discovered the victim in a grievously injured state on the highway near Bhomoraguri, Batadrava on December 23, after she was allegedly abducted by three college girls acting under instructions from Billal Khan, also known as Billal Uddin.



CCTV footage from December 23 shows the college girls, dressed in uniform, forcibly took the victim from her clinic. They reportedly took her to a hotel in Sonai Ghat, where she was allegedly force-fed a toxic substance, leading to her losing consciousness.



Two hours later, the victim was found unconscious on the roadside by Batadrava police, who rushed her to Nagaon Metro Hospital.



The incident follows two days after a woman was stabbed by her alleged lover, succumbed to her injuries on December 26.



The woman, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, was stabbed early morning on December 26 by her jilted lover, identified as Bhupen Das in Guwahati's Last Gate area.



A CCTV footage recording the incident was retrieved by police.

According to initial reports, Gogoi was waiting outside her rented accommodation for a Rapido bike when Das in a Swift Dzire car approached her, attacked her with a knife, and fled the scene. The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital.



As per sources, Gogoi had filed a police complaint against her alleged lover at Pan Bazar Police Station, fearing for her life. She mentioned in the complaint that her alleged lover had threatened her with dire consequences.



Meanwhile, Bhupen Das has been arrested by police near Housing Complex in Guwahati. Reports claim that Das inflicted self-injury by attempting suicide.



It is now surfacing that Das was a cab driver and was married with two kids