Assam youth among seven killed in Bengaluru wall collapse during storm

A youth from Assam’s Cachar district was among seven people killed in a tragic wall collapse in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar area after strong winds and heavy rain triggered the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Akhtar Hussain Laskar alias Naseem, an 18-year-old resident of Rupaibali village under Shibpur Gram Panchayat in Sonai, Cachar district.

According to reports, the incident took place on April 29 when Akhtar was returning home from work amid heavy rainfall. Seeking shelter from the storm, he reportedly stood under a temporary roadside structure along with several other pedestrians.

During that time, an old boundary wall of a nearby hospital collapsed due to the impact of strong winds, crushing those who had taken refuge there. Akhtar and six others, including a child, died on the spot.

Family members said Akhtar had moved to Bengaluru at a young age to support his household and was the sole breadwinner of the family. He had been working to provide for his family while also helping care for his father, who is battling cancer.

News of his death has cast a pall of gloom over Rupaibali village, where relatives and residents mourned the loss of the young worker.

Sources said that after completion of legal formalities, Akhtar’s body is expected to be flown to Silchar on May 1 for the last rites.